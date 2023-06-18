Leicester eyeing 26-year-old winger on his prime as Barnes replacement

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis as a replacement for Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes are facing a fight to keep a number of their best players after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last month.

Barnes has been one of the names making the most headlines, attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

If he does leave, it seems Lewis, 26, could be in line to replace him out wide at the King Power Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Man Utd target Ruben Neves in advanced talks to leave Wolves in €55m transfer
Arsenal transfer target given £60m asking price by London rivals
Sky Sports secure 55-year-old’s services as a replacement for Martin Tyler

Lewis is unproven in Europe, but looks a fine talent who could do well in the Championship next season.

More Stories Jonathan Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.