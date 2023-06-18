Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis as a replacement for Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes are facing a fight to keep a number of their best players after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last month.

Barnes has been one of the names making the most headlines, attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

If he does leave, it seems Lewis, 26, could be in line to replace him out wide at the King Power Stadium.

Lewis is unproven in Europe, but looks a fine talent who could do well in the Championship next season.