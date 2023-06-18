Leeds United are set for a major transfer windfall thanks to Manchester City’s treble-winning season.

Although being relegated back to the Championship will mean the Yorkshire giants’ revenue will be slashed in comparison with their incoming while in the Premier League, a clause in Kalvin Phillips’ transfer to the Etihad Stadium last year will now see the Whites net a seven-figure sum thanks to the Cityzens lifting three major trophies, all in the same season.

Other clubs set to receive bonuses include Everton following John Stones’ transfer in 2016, Tottenham thanks to Kyle Walker’s 2017 move and Wolfsburg after Kevin De Bruyne joined in 2015.