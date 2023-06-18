Leeds set for exciting Championship rebuild thanks to Manchester City

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Leeds United are set for a major transfer windfall thanks to Manchester City’s treble-winning season.

Although being relegated back to the Championship will mean the Yorkshire giants’ revenue will be slashed in comparison with their incoming while in the Premier League, a clause in Kalvin Phillips’ transfer to the Etihad Stadium last year will now see the Whites net a seven-figure sum thanks to the Cityzens lifting three major trophies, all in the same season.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik Ten Hag ‘left fuming’ with how Man United takeover impacting transfer plans
Newcastle launch £68.5m bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder
Leeds reach agreement to sell £44,000-a-week defender

Other clubs set to receive bonuses include Everton following John Stones’ transfer in 2016, Tottenham thanks to Kyle Walker’s 2017 move and Wolfsburg after Kevin De Bruyne joined in 2015.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.