Liverpool informed on transfer who’ll cost more than £50m, but have two other priorities

Liverpool are informed on the potential transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, which will cost more than £50million, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Italy international has shone at the San Siro and it makes sense that Liverpool would be keen on him as someone who could improve on their current options in that area of their squad.

However, it seems that for the time being Liverpool are focusing instead on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as priority targets in the middle of the park, according to Romano, who has made it clear that Barella does not seem to be available.

“Liverpool are informed on the Nicolo Barella situation. They are aware that Inter Milan in principle want to keep Barella and have no intention to let him go,” Romano said.

“The recently reported £50m fee is absolutely not enough to get Barella. In case this stance would change later in the window, Liverpool keep appreciating Barella, but their focus now is also on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as priorities in midfield.”

LFC have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer, but one imagines they could do with one or two more similar players after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all of whom were out of contract this summer.