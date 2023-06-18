Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly has interest from Saudi Arabia, but his priority for the time being is to remain at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not been at his best in recent times and it could surely be worth replacing him this summer, though it doesn’t necessarily look like he and United will be parting ways.

There has been a lot of speculation about De Gea and a potential lucrative move to a Saudi Pro League club, but, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano played down those transfer rumours for the time being.

“For David de Gea, the priority is to stay at Manchester United. He really hopes to stay a bit longer at Old Trafford, but if this won’t happen, Saudi will be one of the options. They approached him two weeks ago, but it is not advanced yet as United is his priority,” Romano said.

Romano also added some info on the players who are of interest to Saudi clubs, explaining that Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez could still be an option, while Ilkay Gundogan is also being targeted even if European clubs remain ahead in the race, while Alvaro Morata is said to have turned a move down.

He added: “They are in talks with many players. One of them remains Riyad Mahrez but there is still no green light, as Manchester City are insisting on an important fee.

“Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has rejected an important proposal few days ago, and they keep trying for Ilkay Gundogan but Barca, City and Arsenal are obviously ahead in the race as of now.”