Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Man United captaincy if Harry Maguire leaves

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed Harry Maguire’s situation at Manchester United but admits he doesn’t currently know of a plan in place to replace the England international as club captain.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano has stated that a meeting should take place soon between Man Utd captain Maguire and manager Erik ten Hag.

It’s clear that the Red Devils are open to letting Maguire leave, but it seems Romano doesn’t have concrete updates at the moment on specific clubs who could be in for the 30-year-old, or who would be in line to be the new club captain.

“It will be a big summer for Manchester United as other experienced players could leave,” Romano said.

“There will be a direct conversation between Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag soon. Sources feel there’s a concrete chance to part ways and leave the club also to help Harry playing more looking forward to the Euros. But the right bid has to arrive, so the process will take some time. Man United are open to letting him leave, but there’s nothing concrete with any other clubs at the moment.

“What will this mean for the Man Utd captaincy? I don’t have updates on this at the moment, let’s see what decision Ten Hag comes to during pre-season.”

United fans will have their own preferences, but Bruno Fernandes perhaps seems the most obvious choice, while the experienced David de Gea could also be an option if he stays at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw might also be worth considering, while Lisandro Martinez has also quickly established himself as a real leader in the team, even if he probably hasn’t been at the club long enough yet to get the armband.