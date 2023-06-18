Man United’s Luke Shaw admits to ‘tapping up’ England teammates

Luke Shaw has admitted he has spoken to ‘a few’ England teammates and attempted to convince them to sign for Manchester United this summer.

The English left-back was recently spotted alongside Declan Rice and Harry Kane at United’s Carrington training complex.

Both Rice and Kane have been heavily linked with transfers to Old Trafford this summer, but with Arsenal viewed as frontrunners to sign the former and Spurs digging their heels in over the latter, the Red Devils’ pursuits have so far proved fruitless.

That hasn’t stopped Shaw from attempting to encourage his international teammates that moving to the 20-times league winners is going to be best for them and their careers, and although the full-back didn’t name names, he did admit that conversations, albeit humoured ones, have taken place.

“There’s a few,” Shaw said when asked if he has ‘tapped up’ some of his international teammates, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.

“Of course, it is just a bit of banter really. I don’t know too much about what’s going on.”

England’s next match, which will be their fourth Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, is set for Monday night and scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. (UK time)

  1. It seems to me that Kane and Rice are looking to move clubs for Championships and Silverware…. so best not read too much into this one!

