Manchester United plotting summer move for 23-year-old Frenchman

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has a contract with OGC Nice until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree or a deal with them for the French defender.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to add more quality and depth to their defence this summer. Players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford and the Red Devils will have to replace them adequately.

Todibo has shown his quality in the French league with Nice and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee.

As per reports via GFFN, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Monaco defender Axel Disasi as well.

Erik ten Hag will want to challenge for the league title with Manchester United next season and he needs to add sufficient quality and depth to his side in order to close the gap with Manchester City.

Improving the defence should be a top priority for the Red Devils and the likes of Todibo would certainly improve them in that regard.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for players like Todibo as well. It could be the ideal next step in their career.