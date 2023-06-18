Manchester United are reportedly ready to facilitate the departure of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly this summer after his lack of form on loan at Marseille.

Bailly has never really lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford, struggling with injuries and general consistency when he has made it onto the pitch.

It makes sense that Bailly’s future is now in serious doubt, with ABC Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, claiming that Man Utd are ready to give the green light for him to leave, with Real Betis sounding them out over the potential deal.

This seems like a good move for Bailly if it goes through, as the 29-year-old previously shone in La Liga in his time at Villarreal, which is what persuaded the Red Devils to sign him in the first place.

The report explains that Betis have positioned themselves to sign Bailly, so it will be interesting to see if this ends up being his most likely move, or if other clubs join the race.

Speaking last September, Bailly aimed a dig at United for what he felt was a bias towards English players.

“The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance,” he told the Times.

“[The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.”