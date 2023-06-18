Exclusive: Barcelona could gain edge over Manchester City with swap transfer

Barcelona are making Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic one of their transfer targets in that position this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Croatia international is alongside Manchester City‘s Ilkay Gundogan as one of the names on Barcelona’s radar this summer, while Franck Kessie could make way in that position as he’s not in Xavi’s plans.

Sources with a close understanding of Barca’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that a swap deal involving Kessie and Brozovic can’t be ruled out at this stage, with Inter known to be keen on the Ivory Coast international.

Kessie was a star player for AC Milan but has struggled since moving to Barcelona last summer, so a return to the San Siro could appeal to the 26-year-old.

Sources also told CaughtOffside that there is tentative interest from Man City in Brozovic, however their current priorities remain fellow Croatians Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Positive talks have taken place over Kovacic’s potential move to the Etihad Stadium, but with Gundogan at the end of his contract there could be room for further additions in the middle of the park.

Brozovic may also be a tempting option for City and Barca due to Inter’s poor financial situation, with the Champions League finalists needing to make sales this summer.

Brozovic, 30, has been at Inter since 2015 and has won one Serie A title, plus two Coppa Italia finals, whilst finishing as a runner-up in both the Champions League and the Europa League.