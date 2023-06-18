Newcastle enter race to sign 22-year-old Liverpool midfield target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

The 22-year-old French midfielder has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can agree on a deal for him.

It seems that Premier League rivals Newcastle United are now ready to enter the race and challenge Liverpool for his signature.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle are keen on the French midfielder as well.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Thuram would improve both teams.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder. Working with managers like Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further in the coming seasons.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements after losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister but they need to bring in at least two more midfielders this summer.

On the other hand, Newcastle were already lacking in depth in the midfield department and they have now qualified for the Champions League. They will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts and Thuram could be a quality partner for Bruno Guimarães at the heart of their midfield.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to agree on a deal with Nice and it remains to be seen where the 22-year-old ends up eventually.