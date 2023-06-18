Newcastle launch £68.5m bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Real Madrid £68.5m (€80m) to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish newspaper Defensa Central, who claims Los Blancos are willing to let Tchouameni leave this summer after he has failed to live up to expectations following his £80m move from Monaco last summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik Ten Hag ‘left fuming’ with how Man United takeover impacting transfer plans
Leeds reach agreement to sell £44,000-a-week defender
Leeds set for exciting Championship rebuild thanks to Manchester City

Consequently, Eddie Howe, who is desperate to partner Bruno Guimaraes with a world-class midfielder who can help bring out the best in him, is believed to have turned his attention to Madrid and France’s Tchouameni after he came up short in his pursuit of Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.