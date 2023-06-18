Newcastle United have reportedly offered Real Madrid £68.5m (€80m) to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish newspaper Defensa Central, who claims Los Blancos are willing to let Tchouameni leave this summer after he has failed to live up to expectations following his £80m move from Monaco last summer.

Consequently, Eddie Howe, who is desperate to partner Bruno Guimaraes with a world-class midfielder who can help bring out the best in him, is believed to have turned his attention to Madrid and France’s Tchouameni after he came up short in his pursuit of Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.