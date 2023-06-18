Newcastle duo encourage £55m EPL midfielder to join Magpies while on international duty

Two Newcastle United players have reportedly been hard at work trying to convince Leicester City’s James Maddison that a move to the northeast this summer is going to be best for him.

That’s according to the Chronicle, who claims Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have ‘launched a charm offensive’ while recently away on international duty with England.

Expected to depart the King Power this summer following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2022-23 season, Maddison, 26, who is valued at £55m (TM), has been heavily tracked by both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

However, with the latter qualifying for next season’s Champions League and Spurs missing out after finishing eighth, not only do the Magpies have a clear competitive edge, but with Wilson and Trippier both advocating their club, Eddie Howe’s men are now viewed as the saga’s clear frontrunners.

During his five years with Leicester, Maddison, who has just one year left on his deal, has scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 matches in all competitions.