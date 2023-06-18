Newcastle willing to offer club-record fee to sign 23-year-old La Liga ace

Newcastle United are keen on signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Newcastle are willing to pay around €80 million for the Real Madrid midfielder but the Spanish giants have no intention of letting the player leave. Such a fee would be a club-record transfer for Newcastle.

The 23 year old was signed at the start of the season and despite a mixed campaign, he remains a key part of Real Madrid’s long-term plans. Tchouameni is a world-class talent with massive potential and Real Madrid will be hoping to get the best out of him in the coming seasons.

The Spanish giants are looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies in future and they have an exciting midfield unit at their disposal.

With players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on their last legs, the Spanish outfit will not want to weaken their squad by selling a prodigious young talent like Tchouameni.

Newcastle need a quality defensive midfielder like him but it seems that they will have to look at other options now.

The Magpies have secured Champions League qualification and they need top quality players to do well in Europe next season. They are clearly one of the richest clubs in the world and have the finances to sign the best players. It will be interesting to see who comes in as a partner for Bruno Guimaraes this summer.