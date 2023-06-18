Newcastle United learn new price tag on Nicolo Barella

Newcastle United have reportedly learned the asking price of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

The Italy international has shone during his time at Inter and it makes sense that there’s plenty of interest in him this summer from the Premier League.

Barella, however, is likely to be a difficult signing as Inter want to keep him, and his asking price would reportedly be £68m at the very least.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies can afford to go that high as it’s previously been reported that they have a budget of just £75m this summer.

Barella would be a statement signing by the club, however, who will no doubt want to set out their intent after qualifying for the Champions League.