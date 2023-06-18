Former Man Utd target Ruben Neves in advanced talks to leave Wolves in €55m transfer

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves reportedly looks to be edging closer to transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League and now finally looks to be landing a big-money move, albeit not where many would have expected.

At the peak of his powers at just 26 years of age, Neves could surely have his pick of a number of top European clubs, having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona by Sport.

Now, however, a report from Relevo claims that Neves is heading to Saudi Arabia, with a potential €55m move to Al-Hilal looking advanced.

This is a blow for Wolves, who would surely have avoided losing their best player, while one imagines if the likes of Man Utd will live to regret not paying up for the former Porto man.

The Red Devils could surely do with a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen to give them some creativity in midfield, and Neves has shown time and time again what he’s capable of at Premier League level.

It’s a shame to see a talent like this leaving English football for a much less competitive league, but he’s far from the only big name to be tempted by the money on offer in Saudi Arabia in recent times.