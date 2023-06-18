Man United join two more elite clubs in pursuing potential €150million transfer

Manchester United reportedly look to be joining Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as serious suitors for the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has been a world class performer in his time in Serie A, helping Napoli to the title in the season just gone, and it isn’t surprising to see plenty of transfer gossip surrounding the player this summer.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd are alongside Real Madrid and PSG as the most realistic destinations for Osimhen as few others could likely afford his €150million asking price.

United need more options up front after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals in 2022/23, and Osimhen looks like he’d perfectly fir the bill.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions in the season just gone, so if he could take that form with him to the Premier League he’d surely be a big hit at Old Trafford and take Erik ten Hag’s team a step closer to being realistic title contenders.

Still, Real and PSG could also do with making changes up front following the respective departures of star duo Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.