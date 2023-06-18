Wolves agree £47m deal with Al-Hilal for Ruben Neves

The latest big name to be heading to the Saudi Pro League is reportedly Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese playmaker will be out of contract next year and failure to extend his stay at Molineux has previously seen him linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

However, with both proposed transfers failing to progress, Neves, 26, has been left facing an uncertain future.

And despite the English transfer window only being open for a few days, according to TalkSPORT, Saudi club Al-Hilal have jumped the queue after agreeing to a £47m deal for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Neves’ impending move to Saudi Arabia would see him follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Al-Nassr at the beginning of the year.

Since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Europe in favour of a lucrative move to Asia, the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have also made the switch.