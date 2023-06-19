Arsenal have shown an interest in Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne and a journalist believes it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the Belgian moved to the North London club.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have identified Leicester’s Castagne as a potential right-back option, with Arteta said to be a fan of the defender’s talents.

It’s claimed by Tavolieri that Arsenal are tracking Castagne’s progress and could look to spring a move, should their pursuit of Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda not come off.

There are also suggestions made by the reporter that initial talks between Arsenal and Leicester have already taken place, with the potential for this deal to accelerate quickly, should the finances work for both parties.

Speaking about this potential move, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn’t be shocked if Castagne ended up at the Emirates next season as the North London club look to strengthen their defence.

Castagne arrived in the East Midlands three years ago, having signed for Leicester from Atalanta in a deal worth £21m, and it will take at least that for a move to happen.

Speaking about the 27-year-old Leicester star, Brown said: “It wouldn’t be a huge shock if Castagne was to end up at Arsenal. I don’t think it would be a bad thing either for him or the club.”