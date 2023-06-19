Arsenal eye Premier League duo as potential transfers to replace Thomas Partey

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing two Premier League midfielders as potential replacements for Thomas Partey this summer, with the Gunners ready to sell the Ghana international.

According to the Evening Standard, the players being considered by Arsenal are Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, who is about to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Partey’s sale seems like a bit of a gamble if it happens alongside Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen, though Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about why he thinks it might be smart business, whilst also linking the north London giants with Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia.

It may be that Caicedo is also still an option for Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard, though they do acknowledge that Chelsea look the favourites for the Ecuador international.

Gundogan could be a strong option, though, having just enjoyed some superb form for Man City as they won the treble, most notably with his two goals against Manchester United in their 2-1 FA Cup final victory.

The 32-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down with age, so could add plenty of quality and experience to Arsenal’s side if he does end up joining.