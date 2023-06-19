Arsenal expected to return with improved Kai Havertz transfer bid + Chelsea under growing pressure to sell

Arsenal are reportedly expected to return with an improved transfer bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after seeing an opening offer rejected.

The Germany international remains firmly in Arsenal’s sights, and Chelsea may also be under growing pressure to sell after being informed that he won’t sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to ESPN.

Havertz has mostly been quite disappointing in his time at Chelsea, but he previously looked a hugely exciting prospect at former club Bayer Leverkusen.

This prompted Chelsea to pay big money for Havertz a few years ago, and it seems Arsenal still rate him highly enough to try to get a deal struck for him this summer.

The Gunners apparently view the 24-year-old as someone who can operate as a no.8, a no.10 or a variety of other attacking roles, according to ESPN.

Havertz has mainly played up front as a kind of a false-9 in his time at Chelsea, and it’s fair to say he’s never looked very comfortable there.

If Arsenal can revive his career and find the right role for him, they could still be landing themselves a top talent.