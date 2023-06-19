Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and PSG talks

Arsenal fans need not worry about rumours involving manager Mikel Arteta and a possible move to take over at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish tactician has worked wonders at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, turning the Gunners into serious title contenders last season, even if Manchester City ultimately pipped them to the Premier League trophy on their way to an historic treble.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen for Arteta to continue his project with Arsenal, and Romano insists he’s not aware of any concrete talks between the 41-year-old and PSG chief Luis Campos.

The Ligue 1 giants have been in search for a new manager this summer, and Romano reports that they now look to be closing in on Luis Enrique, with talks with Julian Nagelsmann falling through due to some disagreements over the German tactician’s coaching staff and long-term vision for the club.

“Paris Saint-Germain are advancing in talks with Luis Enrique,” Romano said in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“The former Barcelona and Spain manager is prepared to accept the job, and is just waiting on final details to be fixed this week.

“It’s done done yet as there are still final talks to take place over the coaching staff, but he wants the job and discussions are going very well. He’s appreciated by the board and also his international experience is something highly rated by PSG as they look to begin a new era.

“PSG were also close to appointing Julian Nagelsmann but the deal collapsed when they discussed about the coaching staff and also some problems on the vision for the future plan. In the end, it was a mutual decision to leave talks.

“Of course, there will always be rumours, but I’m not aware of any concrete talks between Luis Campos and Mikel Arteta. I can confidently say it was absolutely impossible to make anything with Mikel as he’s 100% focused on the Arsenal project, so no need for Arsenal fans to worry there.”