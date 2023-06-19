“I definitely won’t go on loan” – Arsenal star sends clear transfer message to Mikel Arteta

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has made it clear that he either wants to play regularly at the Emirates Stadium or leave the club permanently in this summer’s transfer window.

The talented 21-year-old had a hugely impressive season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims in 2022/23, and it’s now not entirely clear what his next move will be.

After scoring 22 goals in all competitions for Reims in the season just gone, Balogun has surely shown he’s good enough to get more playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side, but there’s also a lot of competition for places in this squad.

Balogun may well feel he’d be better off leaving in order to further his career, and he’s more or less sent that message to Arteta as he is quoted by the Evening Standard as insisting the one thing he’s certain about is that he doesn’t want to go out on loan again.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” the USA international said. “I’m not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

“But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

Arsenal might want to be careful here as they have lost some top young players in the past and lived to regret it, with Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry perhaps the most notable recent example.