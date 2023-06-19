Celtic re-appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager on three year deal

Celtic has confirmed that Brendan Rodgers will return to the club as manager to replace Ange Postecoglou who earlier this month left the Scottish Treble winners to take the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Rodgers won all seven of the domestic honours he completed when he was previously Celtic manager between May 2016 and February 2019, when he left for Leicester City amid behind the scenes tensions with the then Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell.

Rodgers won the FA Cup and Charity Shield at Leicester and made progress in European football but after financial restrictions were imposed last season he was sacked a few months ago as the former Champions headed towards relegation.

The Irishman has signed a three year contract at Celtic and will keep all the backroom staff at the club, despite Tottenham’s attempts to take both John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to London alongside Postecoglou, as reported by The Celtic Star.

We are also pleased to confirm that John Kennedy will support Brendan Rodgers as the club's Assistant Manager – along with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell, and B Team coaches Stephen McManus and Darren O'Dea.

A delighted Brendan Rodgers had this to say about his re-appointment as Celtic manager via the club’s official website:

“I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.

“I wanted John to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.

“Let’s get to work!”