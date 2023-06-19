Chelsea closing in on striker signing and could still target another forward

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this summer, but they could still look to strengthen up front again.

The highly-rated young Senegal international has emerged as a top target for the Blues and an agreement now looks to be close, according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey.

Tweeting from his official account, Bailey adds that Chelsea’s deal for Jackson doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t also go in for another forward signing this summer…

Chelsea closing in on Nicolas Jackson agreement with Villarreal. Jackson has release clause but Chelsea ideally want to pay in instalments. Jackon's arrival does not mean Chelsea are not still looking for a first choice no 9.@90min_Football https://t.co/gDMwYJgZBF — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) June 18, 2023

Chelsea have also looked at other big names like Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane this summer, according to 90min‘s report, so it could be that they’ll remain in the market for someone more proven than Jackson.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting talent, but he’s still relatively unproven and not one of the biggest names out there, so it’s a bit of a gamble if CFC end up relying on him as their main option up front when they’ve been so short of goals in recent times.