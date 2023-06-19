Chelsea star agrees personal terms over transfer away from the club

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reportedly agreed personal terms to move closer to a permanent transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, and seems like a decent option for the Blues to cash in on this summer so they can trim down their squad and wage bill.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Mendy has now agreed terms with Al Ahli on a contract until 2026, so things are now at the final stages, with the journalist promising a “here we go” on the deal soon…

??? Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026. Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. ? #CFC Here we go soon! pic.twitter.com/qIdSEP2eGq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Mendy initially started brightly at Chelsea, playing a key role in their Champions League win in 2021, but it’s fair to say he couldn’t really keep that form going.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not exactly the most convincing option as number one either, but he ended up winning his place back for much of the season just gone.

Chelsea fans will have fond memories of Mendy but this does seem like a good opportunity for them to sell and balance the books after so many signings in the last year or so.