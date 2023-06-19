Pochettino ready to take major transfer gamble as he believes he can get struggling Chelsea ace to another level

Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to take a major gamble in the transfer market this summer and stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one goalkeeper next season.

It seems the Blues will look at someone like Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili as an option to come in and challenge Kepa for his place, rather than immediately replace him as first choice, according to the Evening Standard.

The report explains that Pochettino feels he can get Kepa to another level next season, so we may see the Argentine attempting to work his magic on the Spanish shot-stopper who has so far looked pretty out of his depth in his time at Stamford Bridge.

For years Chelsea had top class ‘keepers like Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, and Kepa seems a long way off that calibre.

Kepa Arrizabalaga in action for Chelsea
After so much big spending in recent times, Chelsea fans will surely be frustrated that their club doesn’t seem set to do more to land a top new no.1.

Kepa may well improve under Pochettino, but this seems like a big risk that the club is surely in a position not to have to take.

