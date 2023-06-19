Barcelona & Brazil legend could face 12 YEARS in prison ahead of sexual assault trial

Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves could reportedly face as long as 12 years in prison as he prepares to face trial over sexual assault later this year.

Alves is one of the most decorated footballers of his generation, but his reputation could be left in tatters now if he is found guilty of what sounds like a serious alleged crime reported against him.

The 40-year-old has been in custody since earlier this year after being accused of raping a woman in a nightclub, and has had several requests to be released on bail turned down by judges.

According to Marca, one concern about allowing Alves out of custody would mean that he’d then flee back to his home country Brazil.

Brazil does not have a policy of extraditing citizens, so it could then be that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus man would then be able to escape trial.

Alves is now expected to face trial in October and it could result in a very long time behind bars if he’s found guilty.