“Deal is done” – President confirms spectacular move for £5m Newcastle signing

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that former Newcastle United striker Joselu has completed a spectacular transfer to the La Liga giants. 

The Madrid club were in the market to fill the void left by Karim Benzema’s departure and they now have a temporary replacement for the Frenchman as they wait for Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Joselu endured a difficult time on Tyneside after joining Newcastle in a £5m deal from Stoke City during the first week of the 2017-18 season. Inconsistent form and playing in a Newcastle side that created few chances meant the striker scored just seven goals in 52 appearances prior to his departure to Alaves in a £2.5m deal during the summer of 2019.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid president Perez has confirmed Joselu has signed for the La Liga side on loan for the 2023-24 season, which includes an option to buy, and will be unveiled next week when he returns from international duty with Spain.

