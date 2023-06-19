Former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has suggested that Man City’s Kyle Walker may prefer a switch to a team like Newcastle United where he is guaranteed more regular game time than winning trophies on the bench with another.

It has been reported that the right-back is believed to be unhappy with his lack of playing time this season and not starting in the Champions League final was a big disappointment that could force the right-back away from Manchester this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the England star has opened talks over a contract extension at the Premier League winners despite strong interest from Bayern Munich and would prefer to stay at the Etihad – although that is not guaranteed.

Hutton thinks it would be a big decision for Walker to leave Man City but understands that the 33-year-old might just want to be getting minutes at this stage in his career.

“I think it would be a massive decision to leave a team that is so strong at this moment in time, after everything they did last season,” he told Football Insider.

“That being said, Pep likes to tinker. He changes his tactics, he changes his formation, personnel, it must be difficult unless you are one of the main players.

“I think he is a little bit lucky where he can play centre-back, wing-back, so he is versatile.

“But the grass is not always greener. Is he happier where he is, winning trophies and being in and out the team or does he go to somewhere like Newcastle or whoever.“