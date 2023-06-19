Liverpool interested in Man City star which gives big hint at how they might play next season

Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in Man City’s Kyle Walker but a deal looks unlikely as the right-back wants to stay at the Etihad.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the England star has opened talks over a contract extension at the Premier League winners despite strong interest from Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of the 33-year-old and is trying to bring him to the Bundesliga, and if the Man City star does decide to leave, the German champions seem the most likely destination as of now.

The report states that there is also interest from Liverpool. But it would be difficult to see such a transaction take place between the Premier League rivals. However, this may provide a big hint at how Jurgen Klopp may set up his team next season.

If Liverpool are enquiring about top-class right-backs that could hint at Trent Alexander-Arnold being used as a midfielder next season following his brilliant performances in the role throughout the final matches of this season.

It is unlikely that the Reds land Walker, but if they can lure another right-back to Anfield this summer, fans may get to see Alexander-Arnold become a full-time midfielder throughout the upcoming campaign.