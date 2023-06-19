Newcastle United’s owners reportedly look set to back Eddie Howe with two huge signings before the end of the month.

The Magpies are pursuing Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, both of whom earn a whopping £250,000 a week in their current contracts.

Still, according to Dean Jones of Give Me Sport, it seems Newcastle are ready to go all out for this proven Premier League duo as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season.

Maguire and McTominay may no longer be automatic starters at Old Trafford, but they certainly seem like talents who could make an impact in Howe’s NUFC project.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also been linked with Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, though it’s now uncertain if they’ll sell.

All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a Newcastle fan and it will be interesting to see if these clubs are really prepared to risk selling their squad players to a rival who is clearly on the up.