Medical this week: Striker’s transfer to Chelsea nearly done as he prepares to travel to London

Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson reportedly looks to be closing in on a transfer to Chelsea, with a medical set to take place in London this week.

The Senegal international has impressed in his time in La Liga and it looks like this has convinced the Blues to move quickly for him at the start of this transfer window.

According to the print edition of AS, with translation from Sport Witness, Jackson is edging closer to becoming a Chelsea player and is expected to travel to London for his medical in the coming days.

The report adds that Chelsea have decided to pay Jackson’s €35million release clause at Villarreal, which should in theory make this quite straightforward to finalise quickly.

Ben Jacobs has also written in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea that the negotiations are now being finalised, with personal terms between the club and the player already agreed.

All in all, this sounds like another smart move for an exciting young player by Chelsea, and they’ll hope that Mauricio Pochettino coming in as manager this season will help this star-studded squad finally achieve its full potential.