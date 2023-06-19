Footballer gets a year and a half in prison for STABBING his cousin

Former Ajax star Quincy Promes has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for stabbing his cousin at a family event.

The Dutchman, who was most recently contracted to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow, got into a fight with his cousin over what was allegedly a stolen necklace, and it led to the stabbing incident.

The court gave Promes, 31, a heavy sentence for appearing not to show remorse or accept responsibility for his crime during his trial.

However, charges of an attempted murder of his cousin were dropped, which also led to a shorter sentence than had initially been discussed.

There are also allegations of drug trafficking against Promes, so there could be further punishment around the corner for him if he’s found guilty of further crimes.