Liverpool reportedly have a more advanced interest than Manchester United in the potential signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Netherlands international has struggled to get much playing time since moving to the Allianz Arena, despite previously looking like a real wonderkid during his Ajax days.

It now seems Gravenberch’s future is in doubt and Liverpool remain serious suitors for him this summer, with the Merseyside giants being further ahead than Man Utd in their interest, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp has already strengthened his struggling midfield with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but there is surely room for one or two more new faces.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara were not at their best last season, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner have all left the club after coming to the ends of their contracts.

Gravenberch looks a fine option for Liverpool if they can bring him in, though it could be that the 21-year-old might still favour United if they decide to step up their interest as they’ll be back playing in the Champions League next season.