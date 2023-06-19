Saudi Arabia make their most ambitious move yet as key Man City star on country’s radar

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has received a lucrative opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League amid interest from several European clubs.

Despite having a contract until 2025, the Portuguese star’s future is uncertain as both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are chasing the 28-year-old’s signature.

Silva has been coveted by the Catalan club in the previous two summer transfer windows but their financial troubles have given the Ligue 1 champions a lead in the race. However, Saudi Arabia have entered the running having made an approach for the Portugal international recently.

According to The Athletic, it is unclear if the approach for the Man City star has developed into a formal offer but talks have taken place with his representative Jorge Mendes and financial numbers have been discussed.

The report states Silva will likely turn down the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, although he is considering all options, as the Man City star would prefer to stay and compete in Europe.

The 28-year-old is still a key player for the Manchester club and Pep Guardiola will not want to let him go. The midfielder is still in his prime and is one of the best midfielders in World football, therefore, this can be seen as Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious move yet during this summer transfer window.