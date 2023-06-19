Sheikh Jassim ready to bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to Manchester United in surprise move

Sheikh Jassim is reportedly ready to bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to Manchester United manager in a surprise move.

The Red Devils continue to be the subject of a potential takeover bid, but it’s still not entirely clear who the Glazers will end up selling the club to.

Some sources seem to suggest Qatar are the favourites, and it could mean Solskjaer would then end up being offered a surprise return to Old Trafford.

The Norwegian tactician left Man Utd a year and a half ago after some dire results and performances, so we’re not sure what kind of a reception his return would get from the fans.

Still, the jury is also still out on Erik ten Hag, so it could be interesting to see this popular United legend back in the Old Trafford dugout if he’s given more money to spend under new ownership.

