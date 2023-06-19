Pundit says Haaland-hype will anger ‘world-class’ Liverpool star

Despite having one of football’s most clinical strikers on their side, Norway came unstuck against Steve Clarke’s Scotland last week.

The Scots, although trailing one-nil for the majority of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway, managed to complete a comeback and win 2-1 thanks to two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

However, due to Haaland’s form and presence on the opposition side, despite coming into Saturday’s game in Oslo top of Group A, Clarke’s Tartan Army were seen as the underdogs by many fans and pundits.

What has Stan Collymore said about Andy Robertson?

Although playing against Manchester City’s number nine is never easy, Scotland did a great job of containing the treble-winner, and former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes left-back Andy Robertson would have felt ‘annoyed’ by the hype surrounding his Premier League rival.

“Andy Robertson was exceptional, absolutely world-class,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“The game was built up in a way that meant Erling Haaland was the centre of attention. It was almost like there was no way Norway were going to lose while Haaland was on the pitch and that would have annoyed Robertson like you wouldn’t believe.

“Of course, Haaland is going to get a lot of attention, he’s his country’s best player and he’s just won the treble with Manchester City, but Robertson has won it all too. He’s not a nobody, he’s also playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and is arguably one of, if not the, best in the world in his position.”

Collymore isn’t wrong – Robertson, 29, since arriving at Anfield from Hull City in 2017, has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most reliable performers.

Consistent and resolute, both in defence, as well as in attack, Scotland’s skipper, who has lifted seven major trophies during his time with Liverpool, has seen his stock rise and is arguably one of the Premier League’s best-ever left-backs.