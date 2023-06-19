Pundit slams ‘weak’ Chelsea player and urges Blues to sign £40m EPL star wanted by rivals

Mauricio Pochettino would be taking a risk having Kepa as his Chelsea number one next season.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes US billionaire owner Todd Boehly must sign a new goalkeeper if his club are to progress next season.

Despite being football’s biggest spenders during the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are expected to have another busy summer.

Currently in the process of trimming their squad, the Londoners, after agreeing to deals with Saudi clubs, are set to bid farewell to N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy with Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly both in line to follow.

However, with goalkeeper Mendy now heading to Al Ahli, it appears Kepa, who was once in line to depart Stamford Bridge, is now set to remain with the club.

Edou Mendy has not signed yet with Al Ahli but it will happen soon, this week is the week for Mendy, Koulibaly and also Ziyech deals to go through ??? #CFC Mendy’s contract is verbally agreed for the next three years, June 2026 — as called earlier today. Kanté-Ittihad, signed. pic.twitter.com/inWv04sQxc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

What has Stan Collymore said about Chelsea and Kepa?

But Collymore thinks keeping the Spanish shot-stopper would be a mistake from Chelsea. The former pro has highlighted Brentford’s David Raya, who is believed to be valued at around £40m (Fabrizio Romano) and in talks to sign for Spurs, as the ideal target, not only for the Blues but also for Manchester United.

“Edouard Mendy looks to be on his way to Saudi Arabia so it seems Mauricio Pochettino is happy to go into the new season with Kepa as his number one, but that’s going to be a problem in my opinion because the Spaniard is weak – he isn’t physically or mentally strong enough to be the Blues’ outright number one,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Just like Manchester United shouldn’t be starting next season with David De Gea or Dean Henderson in between the sticks, Chelsea shouldn’t be playing with Kepa. Those two clubs, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, all need new number ones. I know Daniel Levy is in the process of trying to sign David Raya from Brentford, but while the Bees’ £40m asking price remains a sticking point, why on earth aren’t Chelsea and Manchester United trying their luck? – He’s a good keeper. Not only is he Premier League proven, but he has the qualities all of these teams need – the ability to play out from the back, for example.

“The problem, especially with Chelsea, is that there is no spine to their team. They’ve got a lot of flair players and the majority of their best players play out wide, but the centre of their team, from back to front is really lacking, so once again, Chelsea need to make a lot of signings, and in my opinion, when the spine of your team needs rebuilding, it should always start with signing a new goalkeeper.”