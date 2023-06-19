“Be brave” – Pundit urges Southgate to replicate Guardiola-tactic with England star

Aside from lifting a remarkable treble with Manchester City, one of Pep Guardiola’s biggest achievements in recent times has been his ability to transform how John Stones plays the game.

At the age of 29, Stones has spent his entire career as a centre-back. However, displaying impressive technical attributes, Guardiola has tweaked his system to allow the Barnsley-born defender the freedom to operate as both a central defender and a midfielder.

Probably working out better than even he could have imagined, Guardiola’s tactical tweak for Stones has produced some incredible results. Filling in for Kevin De Bruyne in midfield during the Cityzens’ Champions League final against Inter Milan after the Belgian was forced off in the first half through injury, Stones once again proved decisive in his team’s performance.

And former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes England manager Gareth Southgate should follow Guardiola’s example and build his Three Lions squad around the former Everton man.

“When given the freedom to play as a defender and midfielder, he hasn’t just picked the ball up and carried it into midfield now and again, he has dictated the tempo and made runs to support his front and wide team-mates,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Watching him, I have thought to myself ‘Wow – this is perfect for Gareth Southgate’ because a player as versatile as Stones is not something England has ever really had before.

“A trio of him, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, in my opinion, would make England’s midfield the best in the world. I genuinely believe that if Spain, Italy or France had the flexibility that Stones offers us, they’d build their team around him; I really believe that. So with the Three Lions still with a few Euro 2024 qualifiers, as well as two friendlies against Scotland and Australia, still to come before the end of the year, I don’t see why Southgate can’t replicate what Pep Guardiola has done with Stones at club level; do it, Gareth, be bold, be brave!”