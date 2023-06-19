Transfer news: Surprise Arsenal exit and potential replacements, Gabri Veiga to Chelsea or Liverpool & more

Hello guys and welcome to my Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe to get this ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Ajax

Official, completed. Ajax sign Benjamin Tahirovic on a permanent deal from AS Roma for a package worth close to €8.5m. Tahirovic will sign long term deal next week after medical tests planned in Amsterdam. Blow for Roma as Jose Mourinho is a big fan and said “he’s gonna become a top player” a few months ago.

Arsenal

There’s a concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal. Who could replace him? Why is Mikel Arteta taking this gamble? My thoughts and more exclusive details here.

Kai Havertz has been very clear with all parties involved in the deal: he wants to play for Arsenal after green light on contract this week. All personal terms have been agreed, and there'll be a new bid from Arsenal soon. My understanding is that there is hope of getting this done after the international break.

Mikel Arteta approached by PSG? The truth – here.

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann on PSG links: “I want to stay at Atletico Madrid. I’m very happy there and my family too. I wanna win La Liga with Atleti and try to do something special in Champions League.”

Barcelona

Barcelona are closing in on a deal with Athletico Paranaense for Vitor Roque , a verbal agreement is now at the final stages. Deal agreed for €35m plus €10m add ons as per MD — taxes/commission to be fixed soon. The player’s choice has been key here as he only wanted to join Barca, despite interest from three other European clubs. He’ll sign a contract until 2028, with Deco taking care of the situation.

Ansu Fati on his future: "My intention is to stay at Barcelona, keep going there as I'm under contract and I'm very happy. I want to keep growing at Barca, I've no doubts."

Bayern Munich

The agreement between Bayern and Kim Min-jae is now at final stages, details to be sorted on a five-year deal. He’s prepared to accept, but it’s not signed yet. Kim’s release clause will become valid on July 1, so unless other clubs submit new bigger salary proposals by next week, Kim will join Bayern.

Gambian talented striker Mamin Sanyang (born 2003) is set to leave Bayern to join Hannover on a permanent transfer. It's the second deal between Bayern and Hannover this week after Bright Arrey-Mbi's permanent transfer was also completed.

Benfica

Several clubs are showing an interest in Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo. Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are keen on the young defender. He’s currently on international duty with Portugal U21 and will then decide his future.

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has agreed terms to become new Celtic head coach, deal in place — set to be finalised, here we go soon. Huge move for Celtic to replace Ange Postecoglou as negotiations started days ago and now finally set to be completed.

Chelsea

N’Golo Kante is joining Al Ittihad, it’s set to be announced. The French midfielder leaves Chelsea to sign a four-year contract with the Saudi giants, earning a total salary of €100m over the four years. The negotiations started on 6 June and it’s now all but done, the end of an era.

There was growing confidence at Chelsea last night for Kalidou Koulibaly to accept Al Hilal's contract proposal, which will be valid until 2026. It's about key details now.

Both Koulibaly to Al Hilal and Ziyech to Al Nassr deals are advancing well and fast. They could be finalised this week, with Chelsea to receive fees for both players.

Chelsea are alongside Liverpool in keeping informed on Gabri Veiga’s situation – the Blues will continue to discuss the potential deal internally for now.

Conor Gallagher is currently not involved in Chelsea’s negotiations with Brighton for the Moises Caicedo deal. Gallagher is wanted by West Ham and Newcastle, while Brighton have other priorities for the midfield.

is currently not involved in Chelsea’s negotiations with Brighton for the deal. Gallagher is wanted by West Ham and Newcastle, while Brighton have other priorities for the midfield. Armando Broja is also not part of Chelsea’s negotiations with Brighton – Mauricio Pochettino wants to get a look at the talented young striker in pre-season. He’ll be ready to try to impress the new manager after returning from injury.

Inter Milan

Could Denzel Dumfries leave Inter this summer? Is there concrete interest from Man Utd and Chelsea? All you need to know here.

Liverpool

Liverpool remain well informed on Gabri Veiga ’s situation at Celta Vigo, but there has been no bid as of now — the Reds’ focus is on more physical midfielders at this stage, with Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone on their list.

Jordan Henderson spoke to Jude Bellingham, so why did he choose Real Madrid? All you need to know here.

Manchester City

Manchester City made contact over Declan Rice on Friday – what’s the latest? Full details here.

on Friday – what’s the latest? Full details here. Mateo Kovacic to City is really close, but how close were they with Jude Bellingham? Exclusive info here.

Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with Denzel Dumfries, but who’s their priority instead? Full details here.

PSG

Luis Enrique to PSG is really close now, but what happened with Julian Nagelsmann and were there really talks with Mikel Arteta? Full details here.

Kylian Mbappe on leaving PSG as free agent in 2024: “I will stay at PSG next season then I will only decide my future in 2024. Many things can happen in one year, especially in a club like PSG.”

Antoine Griezmann on PSG links: "I want to stay at Atletico Madrid. I'm very happy there and my family too. I wanna win La Liga with Atleti and try to do something special in Champions League."

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham mentioned something interesting at his Real Madrid unveiling – full details and insight here.

mentioned something interesting at his Real Madrid unveiling – full details and insight here. Details of Joselu deal — he’s set to be unveiled as new Real Madrid player next week. All documents are signed. Florentino Perez answered to Madrid fans that Joselu will sign next week — deal is done, signed and sealed on loan with buy option clause. Real Madrid president also says that this will be their last signing for this summer.

Southampton

Southampton’s talented young forward Dominic Ballard (born 2005) is one to watch on the market this summer as he’s considered a very interesting prospect. Three clubs in England and Germany are closely monitoring him as Ballad has just one year left on his contract at Southampton.

Romeo Lavia to Arsenal or Chelsea? Latest details here.

Tottenham

Are Tottenham really in for Jadon Sancho? Which England star is their top target? More info here.

West Ham

West Ham are preparing their first approach for Fulham's Joao Palhinha. It's not an easy deal with Fulham but he's top of the list for West Ham to replace Arsenal target Declan Rice.

is wanted by West Ham this summer, and is not currently part of negotiations for , as Brighton have other targets in that position. West Ham are preparing their first approach for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. It’s not an easy deal with Fulham but he’s top of the list for West Ham to replace Arsenal target Declan Rice.

