Video: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford top off rampant England display with brilliant goals

England are running riot at Old Trafford as they have put in an excellent first-half display to lead North Macedonia 3-0.

The deadlock was broken in the match just before the 30-minute mark as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane linked up to give the Three Lions the lead.

Two brilliant goals followed as Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka smashed home the second and Rashford rounded off a lovely team move. It has been an impressive display so far from Gareth Southgate’s side and it should put the rest of Europe on notice ahead of next summer’s European Championship in Germany.