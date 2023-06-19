Video: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford top off rampant England display with brilliant goals

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

England are running riot at Old Trafford as they have put in an excellent first-half display to lead North Macedonia 3-0.

The deadlock was broken in the match just before the 30-minute mark as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane linked up to give the Three Lions the lead.

Two brilliant goals followed as Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka smashed home the second and Rashford rounded off a lovely team move. It has been an impressive display so far from Gareth Southgate’s side and it should put the rest of Europe on notice ahead of next summer’s European Championship in Germany.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Luke Shaw and Harry Kane combine to give Man United fans a taste of what could be
“Deal is done” – President confirms spectacular move for £5m Newcastle signing
£21m Leicester ace could join Arsenal before end of month
More Stories Bukayo Saka Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.