Video: Bukayo Saka completes England hat-trick which includes world-class strike

Bukayo Saka has completed his hat-trick for England in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with North Macedonia with the second being a goal-of-the-season contender.

The Arsenal star scored his first after 38 minutes after smashing the ball into the away side’s net before completing his hat-trick in the second half.

The winger’s second goal was the best of the bunch as the 21-year-old and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked up to produce a world-class moment.

Four minutes later, Saka had his third and all the Arsenal star’s goals can be seen below.

What a strike from Saka ?? England's starboy does it again in qualifying ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/vTxOuK7VTq — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023

Out. Of. This. World. ? You won't see a better goal than this from Bukayo Saka ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/RNtxRKfAl6 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023