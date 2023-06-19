Video: Bukayo Saka completes England hat-trick which includes world-class strike

Bukayo Saka has completed his hat-trick for England in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with North Macedonia with the second being a goal-of-the-season contender.
The Arsenal star scored his first after 38 minutes after smashing the ball into the away side’s net before completing his hat-trick in the second half.
The winger’s second goal was the best of the bunch as the 21-year-old and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked up to produce a world-class moment.
Four minutes later, Saka had his third and all the Arsenal star’s goals can be seen below.
What a strike from Saka ??
England's starboy does it again in qualifying ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/vTxOuK7VTq
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023
Out. Of. This. World. ?
You won't see a better goal than this from Bukayo Saka ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/RNtxRKfAl6
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023
Saka seals his hat-trick ?
Incredible performance and the second half has only just started ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/EpeUedGjUz
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 19, 2023