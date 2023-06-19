Video: Bukayo Saka completes England hat-trick which includes world-class strike

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Bukayo Saka has completed his hat-trick for England in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with North Macedonia with the second being a goal-of-the-season contender. 

The Arsenal star scored his first after 38 minutes after smashing the ball into the away side’s net before completing his hat-trick in the second half.

The winger’s second goal was the best of the bunch as the 21-year-old and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked up to produce a world-class moment.

Four minutes later, Saka had his third and all the Arsenal star’s goals can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford top off rampant England display with brilliant goals
Video: Luke Shaw and Harry Kane combine to give Man United fans a taste of what could be
“Deal is done” – President confirms spectacular move for £5m Newcastle signing
More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.