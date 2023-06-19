Video: Luke Shaw and Harry Kane combine to give Man United fans a taste of what could be

Harry Kane has given England the lead over North Macedonia at Old Trafford in their EUR0 2024 qualifiers match and the goal has given Man United fans a taste of what things could look like if the striker moves to Old Trafford in the future.

The Tottenham star has been linked to the Manchester club for several months but it looks unlikely that the Red Devils will land the 29-year-old this summer as United don’t have time to play games with Daniel Levy, reports the Guardian.

It is uncertain if Man United will move for Kane next summer but England’s opening goal gives United fans a glimpse of what could be as Luke Shaw cut the ball back to the Spurs superstar.