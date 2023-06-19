West Ham United reportedly seem to be looking into the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.

The Hammers are widely expected to let Gianluca Scamacca go after a disappointing season since his summer move from Sassuolo last year.

Broja was linked with West Ham at the time but Chelsea weren’t keen on letting the Albania international leave at that point in time, though it seems David Moyes will push for him again.

Broja has had injury troubles at Stamford Bridge, so it could be seen as the best solution for the Blues to send him out on loan.

Still, it remains to be seen if West Ham will be content with a loan or if they want a permanent deal.