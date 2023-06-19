West Ham looking at Chelsea striker as Scamacca replacement

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United reportedly seem to be looking into the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.

The Hammers are widely expected to let Gianluca Scamacca go after a disappointing season since his summer move from Sassuolo last year.

Broja was linked with West Ham at the time but Chelsea weren’t keen on letting the Albania international leave at that point in time, though it seems David Moyes will push for him again.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man Utd star tipped for Ligue 1 transfer as expert explains where it went wrong for him at MUFC
Some Man Utd figures want to “move on” from big-name player, teammates uncertain over transfer situation
PIF eyeing £250k-a-week double signing before end of month

Broja has had injury troubles at Stamford Bridge, so it could be seen as the best solution for the Blues to send him out on loan.

Still, it remains to be seen if West Ham will be content with a loan or if they want a permanent deal.

More Stories Armando Broja David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.