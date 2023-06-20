40-year-old manager could bring midfielder with him to Leeds United

With a mass exodus of players expected at Leeds United across the summer, the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are going to need their wits about them when it comes to making the right decisions for a new manager, sporting director and players.

Get it right, and the Yorkshire-based Championship outfit could be straight back up into the Premier League, but if not, it could be a long, hard season for everyone connected with the club.

To that end, if the new board go with one particular appointment, it could lead to them getting a midfielder into the bargain too.

Planet Sport cite reports that West Bromwich Albion coach, Carlos Corberan, is on the shortlist for the manager’s job at Elland Road.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether he’s the favourite to take a position last held by Sam Allardyce, as the outlet also note that Scott Parker and Daniel Farke are in the running.

Where Corberan may hold the advantage is his employment with the club as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant.

He knows the club and how it works, and even if the new board expect some changes from the time he was last at Elland Road, Corberan’s prior knowledge of how things work generally at the club has to hold him in good stead.

Planet Sport also say that reports suggest Leeds are being linked with West Brom’s Jayson Molumby. If Corberan were successful with his application, the expectation might be that Molumby would soon follow suit.