Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a big offer for the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international’s future is still not resolved as he comes to the end of his contract with Juve, who are still hopeful of agreeing a new deal for him.

Still, Newcastle also seem to be in the race for Rabiot’s signature this summer, with Corriere dello Sport claiming they’re ready to try to lure him to St James’ Park on wages of around £82,000 a week.

Rabiot has also been linked with other Premier League clubs as well as a possible return to his former side Paris Saint-Germain.

If Newcastle can land a proven player like Rabiot on a free, that would more great business by the club under their Saudi ownership.