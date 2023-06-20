Arsenal and key player working together to facilitate exit from the Emirates

Thomas Partey’s representatives and Arsenal are both working together on finding potential exit solutions for the midfielder this summer.

The Athletic are reporting that there is interest in the 30-year-old from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Arsenal will consider their options if a suitable opportunity arises for a sale.

Mikel Arteta wants to add younger stars to change up his midfield ahead of the new season with Partey and Granit Xhaka being replaced by Declan Rice and another new star.

According to the Evening Standard, some players being considered by Arsenal to replace Partey are Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, who is about to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia has also emerged as an option over the last week according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to The Athletic, Partey’s situation is not believed to be advancing rapidly and if the midfielder leaves then a replacement will be signed.

Arsenal have a lot of business to finalise regarding their midfield over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see how the North London club lines up on the first day of the new campaign.