Exclusive: Journalist confirms Mikel Arteta PSG talks and Arsenal’s response

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was approached by Paris Saint-Germain over the manager’s job, though he is happy at the Emirates Stadium, according to Ben Jacobs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jacobs explained that Arsenal remain optimistic over Arteta’s future and want him to extend his contract, even if nothing is currently advanced on that front.

Arteta has done tremendous work at the Emirates Stadium and Gunners fans will be pleased to see he wasn’t interested in taking up an offer from PSG, who look set to hire former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique instead.

Arteta had a spell at PSG during his playing days, but for now it looks like he’s going to continue his fine work at Arsenal, with his current deal expiring in 2025, but with no concerns over his commitment.

“It’s perhaps no surprise that Luis Campos sounded out Mikel Arteta, especially with PSG being one of the Arsenal boss’ former clubs. But it was nothing more than that. Arteta has no interest in leaving Arsenal at this point. And PSG are advancing now with Luis Enrique who is expected to become their new manager,” Jacobs said.

“Although Arsenal couldn’t hang on and win the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League is going to allow for a healthy summer spend. Arteta has also been vital in extending the contracts of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba to name but three. As previously revealed, Arsenal had high confidence on all of those extensions, and Saliba, who has agreed terms now, will be finalised and announced soon.

“Arteta is not even considering another job. He’s got everything he needs at Arsenal. His current contract, which he signed towards the end of last season, runs until June 2025. This means there’s plenty of time still.

“Arsenal do want Arteta to extend again and although nothing is close currently there’s also no fears another club will poach him.”

