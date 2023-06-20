Arsenal playing a dangerous game as West Ham make their position clear over Declan Rice

At present, Arsenal are playing a dangerous game over their pursuit of West Ham star, Declan Rice.

The Hammers captain is thought to prefer a switch to the Gunners over any other club, however, the north Londoners know the asking price – £120m (or £100m plus a midfielder) according to Sky Sports – and yet they’re continuing to yank West Ham’s chain.

A first bid of £80m was, frankly, disgraceful, and although their £90m second bid was a club record for Arsenal, it’s still well short of what’s needed to get the east Londoners to do business.

It’s therefore no wonder that West Ham are seeming to lose a bit of patience where Arsenal are concerned.

According to 90Min sources, the Hammers are fuming with their North London counterparts at this point in time.

Given the current mood at the London Stadium, there would be nothing to stop David Sullivan entertaining any other offers that may come in, and even preferring those bids over and above anything that the Gunners offer when they come back for a third time.

It isn’t clear why Edu, the Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta are taking such a stance when it’s abundantly clear that the deal is there to be done.

With this latest news, the north Londoners really need to tread carefully now, and hope that the waters can remain calm over the next few days ahead of what will hopefully be a successful bid.