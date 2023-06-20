Arsenal pushing very hard to seal transfer raid on Premier League rivals

Arsenal are reportedly pushing very hard for the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

Barcelona remain in the race for the experienced German midfielder as well, but it seems the Gunners have not given this one up yet, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Gundogan well from his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium, so it could make sense for the pair to link up again in north London.

Arteta did raid his old club for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer, so it could be that Gundogan will be the next player to make such a move.

Things don’t seem to have progressed much on Joao Cancelo, however, according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

One imagines City would be desperate to avoid losing both Gundogan and Cancelo to Arsenal after seeing the impact Jesus and Zinchenko made at the Emirates Stadium in the season just gone.